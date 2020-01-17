Mum’s shock excuse for ignoring sick family dog

A Sunshine Coast mum who ignored the failing health of her sick, vomiting dog for months has received a shock punishment in court.

A MOTHER who ignored the failing health of her sick, vomiting dog for months has been banned from owning pets for a decade.

Samantha Hedington's eight-year-old dog, Bailey, was taken into the care of RSPCA in August after numerous complaints and a veterinary examination found he was severely ill.

The white Maltese was extremely thin, riddled with flea dirt and had a dental disease when he was finally rescued more than two years after Hedington started caring for the dog.

RSPCA first received a complaint in April, 2016 that Hedington admitted to hitting Bailey over the head with a brick, swearing at the dog and dragging it.

Bailey was surrendered to RSPCA in August after months of neglect. Photo: Contributed

One year later another complaint advised the organisation that Bailey's coat was mattered, he was barely able to see and he had faeces matted into his fur.

The most recent complaint made in August prompted an officer to attend Hedington's home where they found Bailey was "very skinny" and his bones could be felt through his coat.

Hedington told officers Bailey had been sick for months and vomited every time he ate. She did not know what was wrong but never took him to the vet.

Despite ordering Bailey be taken to the vet, Hedington said she could not afford the bill.

Hedington eventually surrendered Bailey to the RSPCA on August 18 with skin tenting, overgrown nails and symptoms consistent with being neglected.

The dog was placed on a drastic health program and gained 76 per cent of his body weight in two months.

Hedington, 39, pleaded guilty to failing to provide welfare and food for the dog, and was ordered to be of good behaviour for one year.

Bailey was put up for adoption when he was healthy enough and no other health conditions persisted.