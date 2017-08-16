31°
News

Mums to walk for lost sons

Adam Hourigan
| 16th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CANCER GRIEF: Wendy Black and Julie Revis have joined forces to put on Clarence Valley Walk For Brain Cancer at Memorial Park in honour of both their sons, who died from brain cancer.
CANCER GRIEF: Wendy Black and Julie Revis have joined forces to put on Clarence Valley Walk For Brain Cancer at Memorial Park in honour of both their sons, who died from brain cancer. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROBERT Black and Josh Allen were outgoing, bright young men. Both into sport, popular in the community, even a bit cheeky.

Both were diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a brain stem glioma, and in a little over a year the 21-year-old and 16-year-old were gone.

"It changed everyone's lives, nothing is the same,” Josh's mother Julie Revis said.

Robert died five years ago, and Josh three.

The two mums met while Robert's mother Wendy was selling raffle tickets for the Walk for Brain Cancer in Sydney, in which she had participated twice.

"We discovered we had a lot in common, with the two boys having the same diagnosis,” Ms Black said

"I'd already thought about doing a walk in the Clarence Valley, and so many people had come up to me saying how they'd been affected so I thought that I'd do it.

"Then I met Julie and I thought we'll definitely do it.”

The pair is organising the Clarence Walk for Brain Cancer, to be held on Sunday, September 24.

It will start at 11am at Memorial Park along the riverbank to raise money for Dr Charlie Teo's Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

"They say it's more of a movement than a walk,” Ms Black said.

"It's us showing that we need support and the cause needs more funding.

"We're here to walk and get together and share our stories, but we're here as a movement to say come on we need help.”

Robert was a champion shooter when he died and Josh was a talented soccer player.

Both mothers said the diagnosis came out of the blue.

"Josh had double vision and a bit of numbness in his mouth and couldn't swallow properly on and off, ” Ms Revis said.

"It was the vision that went first. He was a goalkeeper and sometimes we'd say 'How did you miss that?' and he didn't know.”

Ms Black said: "Robert was being treated for a virus for six weeks before we pushed the point that something else was wrong.

"It wasn't a virus, they thought it was until I pushed them for an MRI.

"Robert was cheeky, outgoing, you'd never think there was anything wrong.”

Ms Revis said: "Josh had so many friends ... he hung out with all the different groups, he just mixed around.

"He played every sport, and enjoyed every bit of life.”

Both women agreed there needed to be more done to raise money for brain cancer research.

"There's not enough research, there's no money,” Ms Revis said.

"They tend to say that not many people die from this - but there's more children die from brain cancer than anything else.”

Ms Black was convinced to join the Sydney Walk for Brain Cancer by one of Robert's friends, who had walked for him every year since his death.

"That first year of going to Sydney and seeing 2000 people with photos like ours on the back of their shirts - some babies and mothers - it really is hard, it really hurts.,” Ms Black said.

"Julie's going to find it hard because, it doesn't mend anything, but it makes it feel like you're doing something for others.

Ms Revis said: "It will be hard, but every day is hard.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police seek assistance over child approach

Police seek assistance over child approach

Detectives looking for information relating to suspicious behaviour

More beds planned for new hospital

Dr Sam Martin speaking at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Amended DA doubles beds

Redmen first grade bow out after controversial loss

TWO-TRY HERO: Redmen outside centre Jake Harris picked up a double against SCU Marlins on Sunday.

Red card made it hard for the Redmen to stay in semi-final race.

Bond for gun crime

NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017

Brooms Head man pleads guilty to firearm charge

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

THE majestic landscape and wildlife in the surrounds of Coombadjha Art Studio provided the perfect backdrop for a Grafton Camera Club photo camp.

Art Club kids impress at show

COLOURFUL CLASS: Grafton Art Club junior members had success at the Bentley Art Prize, including youth section winner Matthew Hoade (front centre).

Artist wins Bentley youth art prize

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly