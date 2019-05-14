Mum saw daughter crushed by falling horse

The parents of Caitlyn Fischer, Ailsa Carr and Mark Fischer, arrive at the Lidcombe Coroner's Court in Sydney. Picture: Peter Rae

The mother of a talented young horse rider begged first responders to stop CPR after her daughter was fatally crushed during a NSW equestrian event because she knew it was too late to save her, an inquest has heard.

Ailsa Carr was watching her daughter, Caitlyn Fischer, compete in a cross-country riding event in Sydney in April 2016 when her horse hit a jump and did a "somersault", crushing the 19-year-old.

"I looked at Caitlyn and the injuries she had and I knew that she was dead and that there was nothing I could do apart from be there as her mother," Ms Carr, a registered nurse, told the NSW Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

Ms Fischer died immediately from a blunt force head injury after her horse, Ralphie, landed on her when the pair tumbled.

Ms Carr was the first person on the scene and, realising her daughter was gone, she phoned her husband, Mark, while kneeling beside Ms Fischer's body.

"My first words to him were that Caitlyn was dead, that she was gone," the mother said on Tuesday.

Caitlyn Fischer was killed during a horse riding event in 2016.

Caitlyn Fischer's mother Ailsa Carr is seen arriving at the inquest has begun into the deaths of Caitlyn Fischer and Olivia Inglis.

The phone call lasted 34 seconds and ended when first responders Christine Bates and Rebecca Andrews arrived and began to remove Ms Fischer's protective gear so they could perform CPR.

"I started to feel that I was really alone, I needed to talk to Mark, I needed to have someone with me," Ms Carr said, explaining she'd rung her husband back but had ended that call too as the CPR began.

"I begged them to stop, I said 'I am a nurse, I am Caitlyn's mother, please stop this'," she said.

"She had catastrophic head injuries and I just wanted to hold her."

The death came just weeks after equestrian Olivia Inglis, 17, was similarly killed during a March 2016 eventing competition in the NSW Hunter Region.

Deputy state coroner Derek Lee is examining the circumstances surrounding both tragedies in a two-week inquest at the coroner's court at Lidcombe.