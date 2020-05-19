Menu
Crime

Mum’s wish for son now accused of killing her

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
19th May 2020 5:14 AM
LORIS Puglia gushed over her eldest son Christopher in a touching tribute posted for his 30th birthday, detailing her and husband Franco's wish for him and how much they loved him. Christopher is now accused of brutally killing the two after their bodies were found in their Brisbane home on Sunday.

"Our wish before you were born when you were born and for you is and always will be for you to be happy and healthy," she wrote in the post dated November 2018.

"We love you unconditionally and congratulate you on your achievements to date and I know you have many more. Most of all you are loved by many admired and encouraged you have an amazing free spirit and drive to achieve."

 

Chris Puglia with mother Loris.
Friends have paid tribute to Mr and Mrs Puglia, describing them as "amazing people" who "held family very high in their priorities and were a close-knit family".

Police said the couple died from blunt force trauma and allege Christopher bludgeoned his parents to death with a sledgehammer after ­returning from Sydney to isolate at the family home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Frank and Loris Puglia.
Christopher, 31, was arrested in NSW Sunday night and has been charged with two counts of murder.

 

Chris Puglia.
brisbane crime franco puglia loris puglia murder

