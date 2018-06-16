Menu
Jockey Ronnie Stewart puts his head in front right on the line with 2 - First Crush in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.
Jockey Ronnie Stewart puts his head in front right on the line with 2 - First Crush in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.
Munce eyes set on crushing the Cup

Matthew Elkerton
16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
RACING: Former jockey-cum-trainer Chris Munce will hope for no serious incident this weekend when he takes on the Ipswich Cup (2150m) with stable stayer First Crush.

The horse will be down in the weights for the Queensland feature today, as Munce aims to freshen the gelding for a shot at the $160,000 G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup next month.

First Crush was a late inclusion in last year's Grafton Cup field after taking out the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m), but with another year of experience under the saddle Munce has high hopes for the gelding.

"First Crush will be much better suited (today) than his last start in the Lord Mayors Cup,” Munce said.

"He was ridden a bit out of his comfort zone and weight-for-age didn't suit.

"He is headed to the Grafton Cup next month but with a light weight here and out to a suitable distance I would be looking for a good run.”

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Ecuador is the topweight with 60kg in the Ipswich Cup and is another who will likely target the Grafton feature after the trainer-duo took out the Grafton Cup last year with topweight Supply and Demand.

Former Lawrence jockey Tegan Harrison will take the ride on Ecuador who will start a $5.50 second favourite to Darren Weir stayer Tradesman at $1.75.

"It is always an honour to ride for the Waterhouse/Bott stable and Ecuador looks a good ride,” Harrison said.

with AAP

