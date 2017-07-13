Munce eyes third Grafton Cup

MUNCE MAGIC: Chris Munce has had plenty of luck at Grafton and he will be looking for it again today.

GRAFTON CUP: While he has won two Grafton Cups in the saddle, former Casino boy Chris Munce will now attempt to win one from the other side of the rails as he launches an attack on the Cup through Westlawn Grafton Cup Prelude winner First Crush.

Brisbane jockey Ronnie Stewart put in a superb ride on the gelding in last week's Prelude to win going away from placegetters Kilmarnock and Push The Sky Away, setting up for a thrilling run at the Cup today.

But in a shocking twist of fate for the stable, Stewart began a suspension last week, meaning they have had to enlist the services of four-time Ramornie Handicap winner Robert Thompson - a man who knows the Grafton track well.

Munce's stable foreman Aiden St Vincent - the son of back-to-back Ramornie winning trainer Paul St Vincent - was in Grafton for the Prelude win and said he was proud to see the inexperienced gelding earn his way into listed company.

"This horse I have had a lot to do with and he came through a Class 1 to win the Prelude last week, which was awesome," St Vincent said.

"He was at the stable at the Sunshine Coast with me a lot because he was a horse that needed a bit more of a relaxed environment to mature in.

"We went through a few different things with him, we put him over jumps, he used to swim a lot just to do a few things to mature him.

"But he is still a bit of a baby.

"Ronnie even said as he jumped off after the Prelude that he still doesn't even know anything. He is a five-year-old and people think he is three. He is still green out there."

St Vincent said the horse had matured a lot since they stripped all gear off him and let him go by his own paces.

While the Prelude was the first time the gelding has won past the 2000m mark, St Vincent said he could pull off one of the biggest upsets in Cup history to overcome Caloundra Cup winner and $2.50 favourite Supply and Demand.