Munce ready to flex Cup muscle

Matthew Elkerton
| 30th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
Chris Munce after the Grafton Cup.
Chris Munce after the Grafton Cup.

RACING: While he is playing his cards close to his chest, leading Sunshine Coast trainer Chris Munce will be making the trip to Grafton this winter.

The Casino-born jockey turned trainer has been a long-term supporter of the July Carnival and was one of the official guests of the barrier luncheon in 2016.

But this year Munce will focus his visit on the track as he aims an attack on Grafton's feature races.

"I might have a couple there ready for the trip that I have to got to run in the next few days and see how they pull up," he said.

While Munce has ridden his way into the Grafton Cup winner's circle twice before (Count Scenario in 1999, Storm Hill in 2005), the Queensland trainer is now ready to make it there as a trainer. And he has a topline chance to make it with First Crush, as long as all goes to plan.

"I will probably aim something at the Cup," he said. "First Crush is a good chance, he will have a go in the Cup Prelude next week and hopefully book his way into the Cup from there.

"He is a nice little horse, he has had a good run this preparation, I have given him a little freshen up and I think he will be ready for the run."

It will be a tough ask for the five-year-old by Group 1 winner Husson after he has never won beyond the mile.

First Crush did finish second over 2020m at Doomben earlier this year under three-time Grafton Cup-winning jockey Larry Cassidy, and Munce hopes the gelding can re-find that form for next week.

"I hope he is a 2350m horse, he is going to need to be to win the Cup," Munce said. "He has run the distance once before, and he put in a good showing."

Munce suggested he might also aim exciting youngster Constantine at a July Carni- val start depending on how the gelding pulls up after Saturday's Group Three Sunshine Coast Guineas (1600m).

Constantine has struck a purple patch of form since joining the Munce stable, winning all four of his starts in the emerald green.

The three-year-old gelding will launch from gate seven in the Sunshine Coast Guineas, and if all goes to plan he could be aiming at another guineas start next month.

"It depends on how Constantine runs at Caloundra this weekend before I see whether we aim at the Carnival," Munce said. "I am thinking the Guineas might be a good race for him."

The Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap race day will be held on July 12 while the McKImms Real Estate Grafton Cup race day will be on Thursday, July 13.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris munce clarence river jockey club crjc grafton cup horses julycarnival2017 racing

