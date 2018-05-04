Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was charged after failing a roadside drug test in the Lismore McDonalds drive-thru.
A woman was charged after failing a roadside drug test in the Lismore McDonalds drive-thru.
Crime

Munchies run ends in Maccas drive-thru arrest

4th May 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM

A CASE of the muchies and a late night maccas-run has landed a woman in hot water police, say.

At midnight on Friday, it was alleged they saw a vehicle driving at high speed long Brewster Street in Lismore, before it turned into the drive-thru of McDonalds without indicating. Police stopped the vehicle in the drive-thru.

When police spoke to the driver, a 21-year-old Lismore woman, checks on her licence revealed she was a disqualified driver.

The car smelt strongly of cannabis; a search revealed 10 grams of cannabis, and the driver failed a roadside drug test. Further inquiries revealed that she was not displaying "P" Plates and she was not permitted to drive a manual car.

When asked why she was driving the 21-year-old allegedly said she was hungry and wanted some food.

At Lismore Police Station the 21-year-old failed a secondary drug test.

She was charged with driving whilst disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug, not displaying P plates, not complying with conditions of her licence and not indicating.

A further charge may be laid when the final results of the drug analysis are known.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in May. #LismoreCrime

cannabis drive-thru arrest drug test lismore mcdonalds northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shame and fear silence Clarence rape victims

    Shame and fear silence Clarence rape victims

    News Experts fear number of sexual violence victims could be much higher than official crime figures show

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The trials of Trent

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The trials of Trent

    Rugby League VIDEO: Is it time for Trent Barrett to leave the Sea Eagles helm?

    • 4th May 2018 10:00 AM
    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    MUM'S PAIN: Rapist dad helps raise child born of sex attack

    News Mum reveals baby born of rape is loved as violent dad gets access.

    Local Partners