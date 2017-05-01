Tony Mundine says rematch has Green light

Anthony Mundine and Danny Green during the Boxing fight night between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

BOXING: One of the most storied rivalries in Australian boxing will get a third and final chapter at the end of this year.

Former Australian boxing champion Tony Mundine said a third bout between his son Anthony 'Choc' Mundine and Perth's Danny Green is likely for the Western Australia capital at the end of this year.

Mundine and Green both share a win a-piece over each other after the Perth native scored a controversial decision win against his rival in Adelaide earlier this year.

Speaking at a live fight night in Grafton on the NSW North Coast, Mundine said a "third and final" fight between the pair was already well in the works despite Green suggesting he had retired from boxing after the fight in February.

Legendary Australian boxer Tony Mundine, North Coast Light Heavyweight champion Zac Cotten and trainer Dean Cribb with the Grafton Fight Night ring girls during the Grafton Fight Night at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

"Choc was a bit unfortunate the last fight he had against Danny," Mundine said. "He got a few tough decisions not go his way but that is alright.

"They are fighting again in Perth at the end of the year, it is in the works."

Mundine said he was still training his son at least twice a week at his Redfern gym in anticipation for the fight.