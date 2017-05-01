Boxing great supports growth in regional centres

Former Australian champion Anthony Mundine presents Zac Cotten with his title belt after the Grafton Fight Night main event.

BOXING: The atmosphere was electric at Clarence River Jockey Club as one of the greatest Indigenous boxers in Australian history stepped into the ring to crown a new wave of local champions.

Baryulgil boy Tony Mundine returned to his roots on Saturday when he was front and centre for the Grafton Fight Night hosted by his good friend Grafton Amateur Boxing Club coach Dean Cribb.

For the 66-year-old, the boxing night provided a rare chance for him to return to his home in the Clarence Valley and catch up with family members out at the small town.

"It is great to come home," Mundine told The Daily Examiner. "I always love to get back and see family but I am stuck in Sydney and everything is really busy down there, you never stop.

"But luckily I have gotten the chance to take a couple of days out of the schedule to get back here.

"I still have family in Baryulgil, so I will hopefully get a chance to catch up with all my in-laws and outlaws that are still out there."

Mundine presented two title belts during the fight night including crowning a new North Coast Light Heavyweight champion in local boy Zac Cotten.

It was a proud moment for the 96-fight veteran as he watched several young country kids step into the squared-circle, some making their amateur boxing debuts.

"Seeing boxing is alive and well in the country towns is great," he said.

"It is good to see a lot of young kids getting involved, it keeps them off the streets and you never know, you might just pick up a great little fighter here who might go on to be an Australian champion."

Mundine would know, he is one of those young kids who came from the Clarence Valley and stole the hearts of a nation, becoming a four-time Australian champion and two-time Commonwealth champion.

"You just have to keep searching, there is a lot of talent around," he said. "It is just a matter of giving them opportunities like this night, and keeping the kids serious about their boxing.

"These nights give them a chance to show what they have got, it teaches kids how to respect themselves."

