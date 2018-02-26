Mundine tells his story to packed gallery

HOMECOMING: Warren Mundine has a quick chat with his Aunty Gunda Walker, who came to see him talk about his new autobiography In Black and White at the Grafton Regional Art Gallery on Friday night.

AUNTY Gunda Walker may have contributed some stories to Warren Mundine's new book, but she still had a few more up her sleeve about the young boy who lived up the road.

"Oh yes, there's plenty," she laughed.

On Friday night, she was in the front row as Mr Mundine launched his book In Black + White as a guest of The Gallery Foundation supporting the Grafton Regional Art Gallery.

Mundine spoke to a full house for over an hour and said while he was encouraged by some of the most influential people in the country to write a book, it was his wife who had the final say.

"She said 'do it', and like any good husband I went 'yes dear'," he laughed with the audience.

Mr Mundine said he wanted to write a book that told a story of the North Coast, Australia and his family, and said along the way he had discovered a lot about his family he didn't know about.

"I discovered things about my ancestors, and it was a great pleasure for me to put some life to it," he said.

The book chronicles his family life, as well as his insight into the political spectrum, where he has served as an advisor to five prime ministers, both Labor and Liberal, although he was quick to add a disclaimer of his influence in the political realm. "I've got to put a disclaimer; don't blame me for the situation we're in at the moment," he said.