Wacko: Anthony Mundine calls coronavirus a fake

Anthony Mundine has suggested coronavirus is all a plot. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Anthony Mundine has suggested coronavirus is all a plot. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

CONTROVERSIAL boxer Anthony Mundine has waded into the coronavirus crisis, adding his thoughts on what has spurred the global outbreak.

In a social media post, the sports figure has claimed the virus is not "real" and that it is part of a ploy to issue a mass vaccine.

Mundine's comments come as a 10th Australian has been confirmed as contracting the virus.

As of Saturday, a cumulative total of 11,791 globally are known to have tested positive for the virus, with 259 dying.

Authorities in Victoria have said a fourth person has tested positive. A woman in her 20s, who is a resident of Melbourne, is recovering at home with the respiratory illness.

She became ill two days after returning from the Chinese ground zero city of Wuhan last Saturday. She was not infectious on her flight back to Victoria.

Thirteen people in Victoria are awaiting test results, with 149 people given the green light.

Nine people have tested positive for the virus in Australia.

NSW Health said on Saturday that there were four confirmed cases in the state and 12 cases under investigation. Of

the four confirmed cases in the state, three people have been discharged - a 53-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and 21-year-old woman. A 43-year-old male remains in hospital.

No new patients were confirmed overnight and 86 people who underwent tests for the virus have been cleared.

In Queensland, The Courier Mail has reported that eight boarders from a prestigious Brisbane school are in lockdown for a fortnight following their return from either Hong Kong or mainland China.

John Paul College principal Karen Spiller said the move was a precaution and none of the boys had shown symptoms of the virus.

MUNDINE WADES IN

On Saturday morning, Mundine, who rarely strays far from controversy, took to Facebook to put forward his theory on the outbreak.

"I don't even think this Coronavirus is real," he wrote.

"I think it's a ploy to give a mass vaccine, look into it."

Anthony Mundine has claimed coronavirus is not "real".

It's not the first time Mundine has put forward anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.

In 2019, Paralympian Kurt Fearnley labelled Mundine a "peanut" for "promoting fear" after he shared a video airing discredited claims that vaccines can cause autism.

A Qantas jet is reportedly now on its way to Wuhan to evacuate Australians.

A Qantas 747 is on its way to Wuhan to pick up Australians Picture: Quinton Turner

The plane will head to the autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong first before then heading to the mainland.

Up to 600 people are expected to be evacuated from the city.

This comes after Scott Morrison's announcement of the government's plan to take evacuees from Wuhan to Christmas Island, where they will be detained for 14 days.