Munster has all the right moves

TIM Glasby has seen enough of Cameron Munster "doing Munster things" to know what the Queensland Maroons' newest fullback can do given extra room to move.

Glasby was captain back in 2012 when Munster was coming through the grades for the Central Queensland Capras.

Munster played only twice that year, before he took off in the following with 12 tries.

Six years Munster's senior, Glasby remembers watching on in awe as the "cheeky" kid set the competition alight.

Just like he does now.

When the pair linked up again at the Melbourne Storm, Glasby saw the unpredictability of Munster (pictured) shine at the back, particularly when he was deputising for the great Billy Slater.

Glasby has no doubts his fellow Rockhampton former junior can do the job at fullback, replacing the injured Kalyn Ponga.

"Cam has played a lot of big games at high levels from fullback. He's done it plenty of times in the past," Glasby said.

"He is a natural fullback. He will still dance at the defence, that's what he does.

"He's a great five-eighth but he'll be a great fullback too.

"Back in Capras days he came through as fullback then too. He was a huge talent back then, just like he is now. He hasn't changed much."

Queensland‘s attack will swing on Munster’s plays. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Maroons' coach Kevin Walters had attempted to keep the Blues guessing until yesterday, when he announced his run-on 17 for the State of Origin series decider in Sydney next Wednesday.

The Maroons will have a new-look spine of Munster, Corey Norman, Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt. Moses Mbye will stay as utility.

Hunt believes the extra freedom will make Munster a nightmare for the Blues.

"He will go really well. He was pretty upset with how he played in game two (in Perth)," Hunt said.

"But he is a classy player. Playing fullback will really free him up and he'll enjoy himself out there."

Joe Ofahengaue moves into the starting side for the first time, after an impressive debut in Queensland's series opening 18-14 win. He missed their 38-6 loss in Perth with a knee gash.

South Sydney back-rower Ethan Lowe comes into the squad as 18th man, and Titans playmaker AJ Brimson is 19th man.