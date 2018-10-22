Murder accused admits killing housemate

Detective Sergeant Dane Sheraton says police and Mr Flynn's family are happy a man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the trial has ended.

A CHANGE of heart has led to William Arthur Feeney admitting to killing his former housemate, Bruce Mark Flynn.

The plea was good news for police and for Mr Flynn's loved ones, the officer in charge of the investigation said outside court.

On Monday afternoon, more than three years after Mr Flynn was found dead in Nanango, Feeney pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Crown accepted that plea, immediately ending the South Burnett 57-year-old's murder trial.

After the plea, the man with long dark grey hair adjusted the buttons of his dark suit jacket and spoke to his solicitor before being led off into custody.

Outside Brisbane Supreme Court, Detective Sergeant Dane Sheraton said Mr Flynn's loved ones were satisfied with the guilty plea.

"It's a good result. The family's happy. His next of kin is satisfied.”

Mr Sheraton said he wasn't certain what made Feeney change his mind.

"The first week of the trial, he sat through all the recordings we had with him, of the first response police officers.

"I don't know what caused him to change his plea ... but he changed it over the weekend.”

The recordings Mr Sheraton referred to were played to jurors last week.

"He was limp as all s--- and white as a ghost,” Feeney told police shortly after Mr Flynn was found dead on September 11, 2015.

Feeney insisted he tried helping Mr Flynn, 60, who was looking unwell on a couch.

Jurors heard Feeney was basically homeless before living in Mr Flynn's main house, where he helped Mr Flynn with cleaning.

Last week prosecutor Dzenita Balic said Mr Flynn received a $28,200 benefits payout before his death.

She said Mr Flynn was "severely beaten to death.”

"Most likely an object was used to beat him from the left side of his back ... the injuries he suffered were significant.”

But Feeney's defence counsel Peter Richards said other than "external cardiac compression” to Mr Flynn, his client applied no force.

He said Feeney never used any weapon or punched Mr Flynn.

Feeney will be sentenced later, possibly this Friday. -NewsRegional