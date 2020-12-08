Murder accused ‘lied to jurors’

Dane Andrew Pilcher (right) is on trial for the murder of Corinne Henderson (left).

A MAN on trial after brutally killing his ex-girlfriend in a "obsessive" rage has been accused of lying and manipulating the facts.

As Townsville celebrated a momentous NRL win where the Cowboys earned a place in the grand final on September 26, 2015 the life of a young woman was taken in her prime.

Dane Andrew Pilcher "brutally" stabbed his former lover multiple times, killing her with a blow near her heart.

He delivered the fatal wound to Corinne Henderson's back after seeing a photo of her and her new lover.

Pilcher admits to her manslaughter, but is facing trial for her murder.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said Pilcher became "obsessed" with Corinne after their break-up and that his torment was evidenced through his actions including him refusing to return his keys to her apartment and then hiring a locksmith to get in after she changed the locks.

In his closing address to the jury in Townsville's Supreme Court Mr Rees accused Pilcher of telling mistruths and changing his story.

Corinne Henderson, 32, was allegedly murdered on September 26, 2015, the day she went to the Townsville Cup with her boyfriend Dwayne Wickham. Her accused murderer broke into her home after he saw a picture of the pair together.

"You know he lied to two people; his wife and Corinne," Mr Rees said.

"Ultimately I will be submitting that he told some lies that go to his credit, and his credit alone, and that you would not believe crucial parts of his evidence.

"You may feel he lacks credibility. He has had a lot of time to collect his thoughts and concoct a version."

Defence council James Godbolt said Pilcher acknowledged his "violent actions" took Corinne's life through his guilty plea to manslaughter, but said there was no "reasonable" way the jury could convict him of murder.

Dane Andrew Pilcher allegedly murdered his ex-partner Corinne Henderson in her Idalia apartment in September 2015.

He said Pilcher smashed a glass window and broke into Corinne's third-floor apartment before killing her because he "had to know" if she was sleeping with the new man.

"He took responsibility for causing the death," Mr Godbolt said.

"In doing so he accepts he will be punished."

Mr Godbolt said Pilcher acted in the heat of passion and killed Corinne "brutally" after he was provoked.

Pilcher, who gave evidence in the trial, testified that he killed Ms Henderson when she approached him with a kitchen knife and stabbed his left arm.

Mr Rees disputed this claim. He said text messages used as evidence showed Pilcher clearly intended to kill Corinne when he broke into her home.

Texts recovered from Dane Andrew Pilcher's phone were tendered to the court in his second murder trial.

"Sadly, Corinne is not here to tell you her side. But the direct and circumstantial evidence speaks on her behalf," he said.

"He was angry. He broadcast or telegraphed his intention. He stated what he was going to do, he wanted to 'kill them both'.

"Within 30 minutes of making the 'not a chance comment' Corinne Henderson was dead and dead at the hands of this man."

Judge David North began his summing up of the case on Monday afternoon. The jury is expected to retire to consider their verdict.

