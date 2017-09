Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

THE case against murder-accused John Edwards has been briefly mentioned in Grafton Local Court.

Mr Edwards, who is being held in custody on one count of murder following a homicide investigation into the disappearance of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards, was not present in court this morning.

His solicitor declined to make an application for bail.

The 62-year-old is next due to appear in Grafton Local Court on November 7, via audio-visual link.