Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eunji Ban was 22.
Eunji Ban was 22. John Weekes
News

Murder-accused's lawyers vent frustration

John Weekes
by
14th May 2018 12:37 PM

MURDER accused Alex Reuben McEwan could face trial in September over the death of student Eunji Ban.

Mr McEwan was found not fit to stand trial last year.

On Monday, defence counsel John Allen told Brisbane Supreme Court lawyers had asked the prison mental health service for information but got "absolutely no response as to who the treating practitioner is”.

The court heard Mr McEwan was taking medication but had recently been too unwell to talk to a solicitor.

Justice David Boddice said he wanted to avoid any situation where Mr McEwan "just progressively deteriorates” to the point where a trial could not proceed properly.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

"The projection is, I will try and make it in September if we can,” Justice Boddice added.

He listed the matter for review on May 22 and said the Chief Psychiatrist would need to be represented.

Mr McEwan, 24, was accused of killing the Korean student near Brisbane's Wickham Park on November 24, 2013. -NewsRegional

chief psychiatrist eunji ban ipswichcrime john allen qc justice david boddice mental health murder allegation trial wickham park
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    premium_icon Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    Crime A MAN arrested over the kidnapping for ransom of a Gold Coast schoolboy last Friday has told a NSW court “I had no intention of doing what I did”.

    • 14th May 2018 12:59 PM
    50-50 DECISION: Should Aaron Taylor have been sin-binned?

    premium_icon 50-50 DECISION: Should Aaron Taylor have been sin-binned?

    Rugby League REBELS coach Ron Gordon was adamant referees made the wrong call.

    Bring out your garbage, kerbside clean-up is underway

    Bring out your garbage, kerbside clean-up is underway

    Council News Check out when your kerbside cleanup will take place.

    Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    premium_icon Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    News A 12-year-old allegedly abducted from Queensland found in Grafton

    Local Partners