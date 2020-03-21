Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
Crime

Murder accused’s trial faces uncertainty over virus

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st Mar 2020 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Andrew Novley has pleaded not guilty to murder and was due to be on trial in the Townsville Supreme Court last Monday, but before a jury could be empaneled the court was told by telephone that defence barrister Scott Geeves' wife had been asked to attend the Townsville University Hospital to be tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the matter was mentioned again and Justice David North asked Mr Geeves if his client would consider being tried before himself.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said the family of the alleged murder victim had travelled from New Zealand and would want to be present during the trial.

Justice North adjourned the matter until Monday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Murder accused's trial faces uncertainty over virus

coronavirus court crime daniel andrew novley editors picks health murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton couple trapped on ship heading to virus epicentre

        premium_icon Grafton couple trapped on ship heading to virus epicentre

        News Cruise turns to COVID19 hell as husband and wife sail closer to world’s most infectious country to be ‘dumped’ there

        Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        premium_icon Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        News Clarence Valley doctors say there should be local measures to combat coronavirus...

        FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Our commitment as strong as ever

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Our commitment as strong as ever

        Opinion There has therefore never been a more important time for us all to be seeking out...

        SUMMARY: Help for Clarence small business

        premium_icon SUMMARY: Help for Clarence small business

        News Huge announcement by banks adds to growing list of measures