MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

THE man accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old last year is due to face court again next month.

Phillip Raymond Becker, 34, was expected to face Lismore Local Court yesterday morning, but solicitor Cameron Bell cancelled his appearance via audio visual link.

He was charged with the murder of alleged bikie "standover man" Ace Hall, who was allegedly shot and left outside The Tweed Hospital on June 24 last year.

In a brief appearance, Mr Bell asked for the matter to be adjourned until October 5.

Mr Heilpern previously ordered the DPP to file its submissions by August 24.

Mr Bell confirmed this had occurred.

Mr Becker is expected to appear before court via AVL next month.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.