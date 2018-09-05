Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. facebook
Crime

MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old last year is due to face court again next month.

Phillip Raymond Becker, 34, was expected to face Lismore Local Court yesterday morning, but solicitor Cameron Bell cancelled his appearance via audio visual link.

He was charged with the murder of alleged bikie "standover man" Ace Hall, who was allegedly shot and left outside The Tweed Hospital on June 24 last year.

In a brief appearance, Mr Bell asked for the matter to be adjourned until October 5.

 

Ace Hall, who died after being allegedly shot in the stomach and left outside the Tweed Hospital last year
Ace Hall, who died after being allegedly shot in the stomach and left outside the Tweed Hospital last year Sourced Facebook / Ace Hall

Mr Heilpern previously ordered the DPP to file its submissions by August 24.

Mr Bell confirmed this had occurred.

Mr Becker is expected to appear before court via AVL next month.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    News The Valley has chance to say farewell to one of its champions for indigenous issues over the past 50 years.

    No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    premium_icon No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    Crime Section 10s not enough deterrence for drink drivers.

    GALLERY: Exhibition brings vital message about environment

    premium_icon GALLERY: Exhibition brings vital message about environment

    News Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie opened Snapshot at the Old Kirk

    Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    premium_icon Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    Crime Prison guards receive refresher course on professional boundaries.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:45 AM

    Local Partners