Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been killed on the North Coast.
A woman has been killed on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

13th Nov 2018 7:28 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

A MAN has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on the North Coast.

Police were called to a unit on Brett Street, Tweed Heads, just before 6.30pm yesterday, following reports of a domestic-related incident.

A 63-year-old woman was found in the unit with critical injuries.

She died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District located a 64-year-old man in the unit and after a short struggle with police, he was arrested.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The man and the woman were known to each other.

editors picks murder northern rivers crime stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    Technology All you need to know about drone use in the Clarence Valley.

    Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton jail murder refused bail

    Crime 58-year-old man appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    SHOCK: The number of drink-drivers on our roads

    SHOCK: The number of drink-drivers on our roads

    Crime Survey shows message is not getting through

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    Local Partners