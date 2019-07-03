Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

MURDER CHARGE: South Grafton man arrested, gun seized

Kathryn Lewis
by
3rd Jul 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly forcing a car off the Pacific Highway last year. 

Detectives arrested the 34-year-old man in Grafton this morning and seized a loaded firearm from his car. 

Police allege the man used his car to force another vehicle off the Pacific Highway south of Grafton last year, killing two people. 

About 7.45pm on Sunday December 9 2018, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton, when police allege the man used his Commodore to force the Lancer off the roadway.

It crashed through a fence, rolled, then caught fire.

Police allege the man then left the scene without contacting emergency services or getting help.

A 42-year-old man from Grafton and a 29-year-old man from Tucabia died at the scene, while a 39-year-old Coffs Harbour woman, who was a passenger, suffered head and spinal injuries and was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the crash.

About 10.15am today, detectives arrested the man in Victoria Street, Grafton. When the man's vehicle was searched a loaded firearm was seized.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he has now been charged with two counts of murder, one count of recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm, and one count of possess loaded firearm in a public place.

He has been refused bail to face Grafton Local Court tomorrow. 

clarence crime coffs clarence police district strike force kiowa

Top Stories

    Why it's never too early to teach empathy

    premium_icon Why it's never too early to teach empathy

    News 'It's traumatic. They're displaced. In a lot of the emergency placements, the child may not know their carers.'

    Breakthrough in double fatal that killed two bikies

    premium_icon Breakthrough in double fatal that killed two bikies

    News Two men died and a woman was airlifted to the Gold Coast.

    MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    premium_icon MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    News Body of man was discovered in the back of a crashed ute.

    RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

    RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

    News Children's playset could break under child