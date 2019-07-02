Plainland murder probe to draw on extensive CCTV network

The crime scene at Plainland, near Porters Plainland Hote, where a man was stabbed and killed on July 1.

The crime scene at Plainland, near Porters Plainland Hote, where a man was stabbed and killed on July 1. ALI KUCHEL

AN EXTENSIVE network of CCTV footage covering Plainland through to Ipswich will be painstakingly examined over coming days after a man was stabbed to death in the Lockyer Valley Monday night.

The man, aged in his 50s, stumbled into the drive-through bottle shop near Porter's Plainland Hotel about 6pm with extensive injuries.

The man, who detectives believe was involved in an "incident with two men", was stabbed multiple times.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were unable to save the man's life, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men remain on the run.

They are believed to have travelled from the east to the popular pub on Laidley Plainland Rd shortly before the incident in a black sedan.

That same black sedan was later tracked headed east back towards Ipswich.

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1. Dominic Elsome

The car was last seen on the Ipswich Motorway Monday night.

A police helicopter searched the area for the black sedan, but gave up after several hours.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said the man's murder was not believed to be a random attack, but would not be drawn on a possible motive behind his death.

A large portion of the pub's car park, just metres from where patrons were dining out at the time, was cordoned off today as forensic investigators scoured the scene.

The man's family and next of kin were yet to be notified as of this afternoon.

Inspector Strohfeldt, speaking at the crime scene Monday night, said the violent crime was uncommon for the Plainland area.

Detective Inspector for Darling Downs District Lew Strohfeldt addresse the media at the stabbing incident in Plainland. Dominic Elsome

"This is a terrible thing to have happened," he said.

"We don't believe this is a random (attack), it's not a usual thing that happens around here."

Inspector Strohfeldt told The Chronicle extensive CCTV had been seized from businesses between Plainland and the Ipswich areas.

He appealed for witnesses to come forward to police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444.