Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
News

Murder trial delayed after accused has a medical episode

Danielle Buckley
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIAL has been delayed after a murder accused had a medical episode while a recording of a police officer posing as a prisoner was being played.

Stephen Peter Crump and Trevor Spencer are on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

During the fifth day of the trial, an audio recording between Mr Crump and a police officer, who was posing as a prisoner, had to be stopped after his counsel indicated that he was having “physical difficulties”.

Paramedics were called to assist Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and the trial was adjourned for the day.

It is unclear when the trial will restart.

Both Mr Crump and Mr Spencer have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial is being heard by Justice Martin Burns. – NewsRegional

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business After 30 years of giving Grafton good consistent food, John will close the doors this weekend

        Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        premium_icon Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        Whats On Sound check is done and Memorial Park is ready to rock

        Micalo's toads get a hurry up

        premium_icon Micalo's toads get a hurry up

        Environment Encouraging signs as toad population drops at Yamba island

        Zahli's recipe for Jacaranda fundraising success

        premium_icon Zahli's recipe for Jacaranda fundraising success

        News Top fundraiser raises more than $10k for festival