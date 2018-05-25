MURDER: Who did it for cancer sufferers

FUN EVENT: Jason Thompson and his wife Carmel at one of the previous murder mystery parties they hosted.

GRAFTON resident Jason Thompson has organised several murder mystery parties, but his next one will be for an extra special cause.

Brain cancer is a topic close to Mr Thompson's heart, having coached Kane McPherson and Josh Allen, who both died of brain cancer. He therefore felt raising money for was the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation was the right thing to do.

"We've done fundraisers like this before for our cricket and soccer clubs,” he said.

"But I said if we were to do it again, we need to do it for something worthy, not just for the sake of doing it.”

This was when Murder at the Nir Cantina was born, a murder mystery evening where people from many different sci-fi universes come together to raise money for the foundation.

"What I do is create a back story for the characters,” Mr Thompson said.

He added that many local businesses, including Bunnings and Inspirations Paint had donated materials for props, and other businesses had donated prizes.

"From the moment it begins, the game is on, it's all a mystery, people really get into their characters,” he said.

At the end of the evening, everyone will vote on who is the murderer.

Tickets to Murder at the Nir Cantina is $65. This includes the game and a sit-down meal. Whatever is left at the end of the night will go to charity.

Email jthommo71@gmail.com to be a part of the murder.