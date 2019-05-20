Dumped bag held anti-violence campaigner’s remains
HUMAN remains found in Altona North a fortnight ago belonged to slain anti-violence campaigner, Tamara Farrell.
Police have confirmed the 31-year-old woman's remains were located in a bag found by railway workers near a creek on May 6.
Her badly burnt remains were located in bushland in Sale two days after she disappeared from her home near Ballarat on February 17.
Her childhood friends have been charged over her murder.
Shaye Kotiau, 22, was charged with murder and his sister, Kieahn, 19, has been charged with accessory to murder.
Ms Farrell frequently posted online about violence against women and issues relating to gender violence.