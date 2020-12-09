Menu
What happened to Allecha Boyd?
News

Murdered woman’s remains found in forest

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
9th Dec 2020 9:58 AM
Police hope the family of a woman shot dead on a regional road before being dumped in a forest will be able to find closure after her remains were found.

Allecha Boyd, 27, was shot three or four times by Samuel John Shephard on a dirt road in Coolamon, in the Riverina region, on August 10, 2017.

Shephard was sentenced to 27 years and seven months in jail earlier this year.

He used a pistol to shoot Ms Boyd on a dirt road in Coolamon after his lover confronted Ms Boyd about a break and enter at her home.

Allecha Suzette Boyd, aged 27, was last seen at a supermarket on Gurwood Street, Wagga Wagga in the early morning on Thursday 10 August 2017. Picture: Facebook
Allecha Suzette Boyd, aged 27, was last seen at a supermarket on Gurwood Street, Wagga Wagga in the early morning on Thursday 10 August 2017. Picture: Facebook

Her body was then taken deep into the Lester State Forest and buried in a shallow grave.

Ms Boyd had initially arrived at Shephard's home to purchase meth, but just a few hours later she found herself being driven about 5km to the outskirts of town before being callously gunned down.

Shephard's lover Katie Barnett was jealous of Ms Boyd, noticing the pair together, and began following them in her car to a country road.

Allecha Boyd search near Wagga. Picture: Supplied
Allecha Boyd search near Wagga. Picture: Supplied

Barnett then began arguing with Ms Boyd about her home being broken into.

It was then Shephard, who had a pistol tucked behind his back in his waistband, pulled the pistol out and shot Ms Boyd.

There have been numerous searches for her remains since 2017 and strike force investigators made a breakthrough on Tuesday during a co-ordinated search in the Lester State Forest, about 20km south west of Coolamon.

Rhiannon and Tammara Boyd pleading for information about Allecha. Picture: WIN News
Rhiannon and Tammara Boyd pleading for information about Allecha. Picture: WIN News

 

Police believe the remains of Allecha Suzette Boyd have been found. Picture: NSW Police
Police believe the remains of Allecha Suzette Boyd have been found. Picture: NSW Police

The bones were found around 1pm and will be subject to further forensic testing and DNA analysis.

Riverina Police District Commander Bob Noble said police believe they are Ms Boyd's remains.

"The loss of a loved one is never easy to deal with, but we hope the Boyd family will soon be able to say goodbye to Allecha," he said.

In February, Justice Richard Button said during the sentencing of Shephard at Wagga Supreme Court Ms Boyd's death had severely impacted her family.

"Damaged almost to the point of destruction," he said.

"All, I infer, are unable to comprehend how or why this short life was snuffed out.

"As I have said, their pain is made worse by the inability to conduct a funeral with a respectful burial.

Originally published as Murdered woman's remains found in forest

