Murphy coasts into third round at World Championships

FLYING FINS: Frank Murphy on day two of the World Longboard Surfing Championships in France last weekend. ISA/ Sean Evans

SURFING: Yamba longboard surfer Frank Murphy made it into the third round of the World Longboard Surfing Championships in Biarritz, France, as Australia took a fifth place finish over the weekend.

Murphy travelled to Europe with a team of three other young Australians last week for the annual event and first and second in his opening heats before to fourth in a tough group in round three on Saturday.

Starting strong, the Yamba local grabbed a strong opening score of 7.83 to comfortably beat Markus Elter from Germany, Albin Nilsson from Sweden and Francisco Javier Dominguez from Columbia in a multicultural field.

Murphy then went on to round two where he was pitted against one of the strongest competitors in United States surfer Cole Robbins and Murphy pushed him to the end, finishing second with an impressive 10.07 behind Robbins' 10.84.

As it got to round three, only 16 surfers were remaining and the competition started to heat up between some of the stars of the longboard surfing world.

Murphy was pooled with eventual bronze medallist Edouard Delpero, a member of the winning French team, and fell to a fourth place finish despite a strong 10.93 on the day.

Somewhat of a surprise result was men's winner Benoit Clemente, reigning from Peru after edging out two Frenchmen in an exciting final.

Fellow Australians Declan Wyton, Tully White and Emily Lethbridge all reached round four before facing exits in their respective heats.

Australia finished fifth as a team, improving by one position after claiming sixth at the World Championships in China last year.

In an interview ahead of the competition, Murphy said he was going to take some time to travel after the event.

"I'm staying for a couple of weeks after the event to have a look around and do some exploring,” Murphy said.

"It's a really good opportunity to see more of the world through a sport I love.”