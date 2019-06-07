Murphy takes more than new moves from World Championships

EXCITED: Frank Murphy before his heat on day 2 of the World Longboard Surfing Championships in France last weekend.

EXCITED: Frank Murphy before his heat on day 2 of the World Longboard Surfing Championships in France last weekend. ISA/ Sean Evans

SURFING: Yamba longboard surfer Frank Murphy recently took part in the World Longboard Surfing Championships in France and while he didn't go as far as planned, the young star learnt a lot from the experience.

"It was so different to competing in Australia,” Murphy said.

"There was just so much culture around the area to take in.”

Murphy progressed through his first two heats but bowed out in the third round to a difficult field as the conditions improved.

"The waves weren't great at the start but improved through the week,” he said.

"I felt as I put some heats together well but learnt a lot in what I can improve on so it was a good learning curve for myself.”

The young star commented on some of the talent that turned out in Biarritz, France, including former title winners from right around the world.

"The competitors were top notch when it got down to the business end of the comp, no heat was easy,” he said.

"Competing against previous world champions is so educational and really pushes you to keep up with them.”

Team Australia finished fifth overall, an improvement on last year's sixth place finish in Wanning, China and with youth on their side they can only improve.

Murphy hoping to continue improving and aiming to compete in another World Longboard Surfing Championship in the years to come.

"I would definitely go back, but it all depends on funding and support from our country's surfing organisations,” he said.

Longboarding has seen a resurgence in recent years with the classic sport growing in popularity all along the east coast and Murphy's home of Yamba is a hotspot for the old craft.

Yamba's Single Fin event over the weekend providing a good opportunity for young surfers like Murphy to improve with greater competition around them.