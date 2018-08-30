ANDY Murray blew a gasket during his four-set defeat against Fernando Verdasco in the second round of the US Open.

The 2012 champ went down 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 despite having multiple opportunities to level the match at 5-5 in the fourth as Verdasco battled to serve it out.

But it was at the end of the third that Murray exploded, when he bristled at the lack of control he felt was shown by officials as the players took a 10-minute heat break.

Blistering temperatures in New York have seen the enforcement of a heat policy, which allows players to head back to the locker room after the third set if they choose.

Murray asked if the break had begun when Verdasco disappeared backstage. He eventually followed, before re-emerging in a furious state as he accused the Spaniard of receiving coaching from his team.

"He's sitting there with his coach and his double partner," Murray said. "I had to tell them (the officials), because nobody knows the f***ing rules."

Verdasco remained composed and finished the job to set up a third round encounter with Juan Martin Del Potro.

Verdasco, seeded 31st, had lost 13 of 14 prior matches with the Scot, who claimed the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open.

Murray was playing his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon of last year after battling a hip injury that required surgery in January.

He returned to the major stage with a four-set win over Australian James Duckworth on Monday, but he didn't have enough to withstand 52 winners from Verdasco.

Murray made the Spaniard work to close it out, Verdasco saving five break points in the final game before converting his third match point.

"It was tough of course to close the match but I think with Andy it's always tough - not to close it just to play every point because he's an unbelievable fighter," Verdasco said.

"Even with all the surgery and not 100 per cent physically he's a fighter."