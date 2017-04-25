Murray judges win to perfection at Grafton

FOCUSSED: Musswellbrook jockey Rachael Murray flies down the outside to win on board Kilmarnock in the opening race at Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING: The impressive season for leading country hoop Rachael Murray continued at the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday as the 27-year-old picked up another win to increase her tally.

Murray expertly steered Lea Selby's Kilmarnock ($8) around the entire field up the home straight to clinch the opening stayer's race from hometown hoop Ben Looker on Favulous Floyd.

Fellow hometown boy Matthew McGuren rounded out the placings almost 1.5 lengths back on Matthew Dunn-trained Kobi Creek.

"He did settle nicely, he sort of ran the first half of the race in a coma," Murray said of her ride.

"He was really nice and relaxed to use his petrol late in the race.

"In a small horse field he does get back early, but with the 2300m distance today he ran his own race. He is a nice old horse."

The Muswellbrook jockey, now on to 88 wins this season, judged her run to perfection, easily mowing down the runners ahead of her.

"From the 1200m they really put on the tempo which suited me nicely, I was sort of chasing a little bit but I knew that it was really going to bring me back into it."