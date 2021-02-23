The search is on for a man who assaulted a woman in the Sydney's inner city and smashed her phone in a harrowing road rage incident last week.

Police want to speak to a heavily set man wearing a tight black shirt and skinny jeans in relation to the incident which happened around 1.45pm on February 14.

Officers have been told the woman was crossing Wattle St, Ultimo when a driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused the woman.

Police have been told the woman was crossing a road when the driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused the women.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in a road rage incident in Sydney’s CBD last week.

The man then allegedly followed her to a nearby cafe where he assaulted her before throwing her bike on the street and smashing her phone.

The 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her wrists and hands in the brazen incident.

Sydney City police have been investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Muscle-bound man wanted after road rage rampage