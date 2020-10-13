Menu
Crime

Muscle man flies into rage after court decision

by PATRICK BILLINGS
13th Oct 2020 6:29 AM
A musclebound personal trainer has erupted in rage after an application for bail was refused in Brisbane.

Mark Boyes, 30, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and obstructing police.

Police allege Boyes unlawfully assaulted a woman at Manly West on Saturday, causing her bodily harm while in the company of another person. A day later he allegedly obstructed a police officer in the performance of his duties also at Manly West.

Mark Boyes (right) appeared in court on assault occasioning bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Manly West.
Boyes' Legal Aid lawyer made an application in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning which was opposed by police

The duty solicitor said Boyes would be willing to abide by strict instructions given the "seriousness of the allegations."

He said his client disputed the allegations.

Mark Boyes appeared in court on assault occasioning bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Manly West.
However Acting Magistrate William Smith refused bail on basis of an unacceptable risk of Boyes committing further alleged offences and "endangering the safety or welfare of members of the public.

"You were actually admitted to probation on the 24th of August, 2020, and just six weeks later, we have the allegation of a serious offence, whereby a female was injured," he said.

Mark Boyes (third from left) appeared in court on assault occasioning bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Manly West.
Boyes, who appeared via video-link from the Brisbane Watchhouse, exploded in anger at the decision.

"Let me out, let me out of this f*****g place," he yelled.

Boyes then began punching the perspex door before his link was cut off by the court.

He was remanded in custody to appear again in court on November 2.

