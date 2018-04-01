Menu
CARE FOR A BEAR?: Teddy bears arrive at the Lawrence Museum.
News

Museum garage sale a bargain hunter's dream

1st Apr 2018 11:14 AM

TEDDY bears are among some of the latest arrivals at Lawrence Museum for its garage sale on Saturday, April 7.

Museum vice president Roz Jones said people had been extremely generous with hundreds of donations from the community keeping volunteers busy.

"We have received donations from Grafton, Iluka, Yamba and many places in between,” she said.

"Visitors will find an amazing array of quality goods, including some new items at rock bottom prices.

"There are also some collectible items, including cameras, and china items for the discerning buyer.”

Bargain hunters won't be disappointed with furniture, lounge suites, tables, chairs, bed frames, household goods, crockery, glassware, kitchen appliances, heating and cooling appliances, garden tools, a mulcher, sports and gym equipment, golf clubs, several bikes, skate boards, surf boards, strollers, toys, musical equipment, books, DVDs, LPs, clothes, linen, furnishings, décor items as well as bargain boxes to hunt through.

There will be barbecue food available, tea, coffee and cold drinks too.

Gates open

at 7.30am Sat, April 7 at Lawrence Museum gardens, 2 Merton St, Lawrence.
Grafton Daily Examiner
