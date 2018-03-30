Museum looks up with tons of donations

Lawrence Museum volunteer builders (l-r) Terry Ferguson, Greg Donovan, Ken Primmer and Bruce Leslie have been able to build thanks to recent donations.

WHEN the call went out for help from the Lawrence Museum to help put a roof on their new shed, it took a day for the generous spirit of the community to come forward.

But the volunteers of the members were taken by surprise by just how generous that would be.

"It was overwhelming actually,” Lawrence Museum vice president Roz Jones said.

"The day after it was published we had a lady from Brushgrove call us and ask for our bank details, and she wanted to donate $1000.

"Following that, two visitors from Brooms Head also donated $1000 each.

"We were astonished.”

Since then, the museum has also received $1000 from the Maclean Bowling Club, and the Lawrence Over 50's presented the group with a cheque for $500, as well as other individual donations.

And with a some astute buying, and a lot of hard work to come, Ms Jones said they believe they are ready to finish it off.

"I believe we can do it,” she said.

"We've purchased second hand corrugated iron which we've paid the scrap value for because there's been a lot of re-roofing, and we got a good deal on the insulation because of the bulk buy so we can go ahead.”

Work has already started on the outer wings roof, insulation and capping and will continue towards the centre to roof the new structure that will be a permanent home to pieces of the museum collection too big to store elsewhere.

The new shed has been built entirely by hand by four volunteers with an average age of 67.

"We were totally overwhelmed, we didn't have any concept of people giving us those amounts,” Ms Jones said.

"But they all said they wanted to see it finished.

"It was totally amazing.”