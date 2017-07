One of the historic tractors at the Lawrence Museum needs some cover.

THERE are exciting things happening at the Lawrence Museum as their new shed starts to take shape.

Before the new building goes up however, the Museum needs to keep their historic equipment in storage.

The Museum needs waterproof covers to cover old tractors and machinery until they can be safely stored.

If you have some old tarpaulins or waterproofs covers you can lend, please call Roz on 0429 477 102.