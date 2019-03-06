Museum of a lifetime goes under the hammer

COLLECTION OF A LIFETIME: Joy Richardson spent more than 30 years collecting antiques with her late husband, Merv Richardson.

Merv and Joy Richardson have created a museum in their home, with antiques lining the walls and a story in every piece, but after their own story was cut short, the time has come to let their collection go.

Collecting old bottles from creeks and wells was just a hobby for Mr Richardson who, with a modest background, learnt to "value everything that came into his possession".

A simple pastime turned into an entire lifetime, until his sudden passing late 2017.

The couple were avid collectors who loved the thrill of an auction and "tactics" involved.

Now after 31 years of collecting "anything and everything old" together it is time for the Clarence Valley community to embrace hundreds of the couple's beloved collectables.

The museum of innumerable items from wrought iron furniture from the Grafton Base Hospital and vintage lawn mowers to some 540 antique bottles are going under the hammer this weekend.

"It's going to be nice to see things going to people who value them as we have," Ms Richardson said.

UNDER THE HAMMER: Hundreds of items including bottles, tools and Royal Winton China will go to auction this weekend. Kathryn Lewis

Ms Richardson said collecting items from throughout history was a special part of her life with her late husband and is something she will always have a passion for.

"I'm in a bit of a recovery phase from dealing with his passing. That was something we jointly did, but I still have a passion and I won't be parting with everything," she said.

The auction at Grafton Showground Pavilion will be split in to two parts, Mr Richardson's extensive collection of bottles will be auctioned off on Saturday from 6.30pm, and the rest of the couple's collection will be auctioned from 9.30am on Sunday.