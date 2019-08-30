Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPROVEMENTS: Works will be undertaken to repair damaged concrete on the Lawrence Museum driveway funded by the Regional Cultural Grant.
IMPROVEMENTS: Works will be undertaken to repair damaged concrete on the Lawrence Museum driveway funded by the Regional Cultural Grant. Lawrence Museum
News

Museum shuts its doors for repairs

30th Aug 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWRENCE Museum will be closed today and tomorrow for works to replace damaged concrete in the driveway.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but the new driveway, when completed, will be safer for all,” museum vice president Roz Jones said.

The works are funded by the Regional Cultural Fund grant the museum secured earlier this year.

"The grant of $186,150 will enable us to repair the damaged concrete driveway, construct further accessible pathways, and a new toilet,” Ms Jones told The Daily Examiner in January.

"We will restore the exterior of the heritage building, and seal the asbestos roof.

"The grant will also provide for the installation of a lift to accommodate wheelchairs/walking frames to the second storey of the new shed.”

The Lawrence Museum is open to the public Tuesdays 9am-1pm and weekends from 1pm-4pm.

Check out Lawrence Museum on Facebook for more details.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bushfire outlook not good for the Valley

    premium_icon Bushfire outlook not good for the Valley

    Environment AFTER a very warm and dry start to the year, the bushfire season could be a busy one for our firefighters, according to a new report

    • 30th Aug 2019 9:02 AM
    Southern Downs' plans to take Clarence River water

    premium_icon Southern Downs' plans to take Clarence River water

    Council News Controversial pipeline enters next stage of planning.

    Wooli about to give a quality weekend to some special kids

    premium_icon Wooli about to give a quality weekend to some special kids

    News For 13 years Wooli has welcomed some very special kids.

    Sydney Big Bash stars to tour regional NSW

    premium_icon Sydney Big Bash stars to tour regional NSW

    Cricket High profile stars from the Sixers and Thunder will take part.