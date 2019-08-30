Museum shuts its doors for repairs

IMPROVEMENTS: Works will be undertaken to repair damaged concrete on the Lawrence Museum driveway funded by the Regional Cultural Grant.

LAWRENCE Museum will be closed today and tomorrow for works to replace damaged concrete in the driveway.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but the new driveway, when completed, will be safer for all,” museum vice president Roz Jones said.

The works are funded by the Regional Cultural Fund grant the museum secured earlier this year.

"The grant of $186,150 will enable us to repair the damaged concrete driveway, construct further accessible pathways, and a new toilet,” Ms Jones told The Daily Examiner in January.

"We will restore the exterior of the heritage building, and seal the asbestos roof.

"The grant will also provide for the installation of a lift to accommodate wheelchairs/walking frames to the second storey of the new shed.”

The Lawrence Museum is open to the public Tuesdays 9am-1pm and weekends from 1pm-4pm.

Check out Lawrence Museum on Facebook for more details.