Museum to throw open the doors tomorrow

Lawrence Museum vice president Roz Jones stands among the many faces of soldiers and servicemen who originated from the riverside township.

Lawrence Museum vice president Roz Jones stands among the many faces of soldiers and servicemen who originated from the riverside township. Jenna Thompson

LAWRENCE Museum will open its doors to the public tomorrow, Anzac Day, and is offering free admission to residents and visitors.

"We hope it will encourage people to pay their respects, and to discover something about the people who once lived here,” museum vice-president Roz Jones (pictured) said.

"There are just so many interesting stories about these men who served.”

Every year, the museum selects a person to feature as part of their Anzac Day exhibition.

"This year we have chosen Thomas Sheehan, who is of particular interest,” Ms Jones said.

"He has a special connection to the museum because when he returned to civilian life, the broadcast station here had just opened up and he got a job here as a handyman and gardener.”

Ms Jones added that Mr Sheehan's daughter also played an instrumental role in the establishment of the Lawrence Museum.

The museum will be open following the 10am service until lunchtime.