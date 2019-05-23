Menu
HELPING CULTURE: Port of Yamba Historical Society president Marea Buist, with fellow vounteers Mark Maunsell and Rob Mylchreest. Adam Hourigan
Museum volunteers hooked on helping

Jenna Thompson
23rd May 2019 10:00 AM
MAREA Buist can't remember a time when she wasn't volunteering.

"I think when you're part of a community, you just want to get in and help out,” she said.

"I couldn't imagine not volunteering.”

This year, Ms Buist will celebrate her 20th year as a volunteer at the Port of Yamba Museum.

"It was quite literally an accident how I started out there,” she said.

"My husband was helping out at the Museum for the Matthew Flinders bicentenary when he broke his foot. He couldn't do anything, so I got in and helped.”

By the time the Flinders exhibition closed, Ms Buist was hooked.

"I knew nothing and started with no background, but they taught me everything and I learned pretty quickly,” she said.

With more than 20 different roles from gardening, front of house, collection management to research and flexible work conditions, Ms Buist said it wasn't surprising the museum had a large volunteer base.

"Most people treat the museum like a workplace because they feel as if they've got the opportunity to share their skills and knowledge,” she said.

"It's also a great way of meeting different people. We have a lot of visitors from both around Australia and overseas so you don't know who's going to come through that door.”

Port of Yamba Museum is currently looking for volunteers to fill their front-of-house positions. For more information please phone the museum on: 66461399.

