Museums CEO here for talks on gallery

Tim Howard
| 14th Jun 2017 6:30 AM
GEM OF THE CLARENCE: The annual Soup Day to be held this Sunday is one of many popular events held at Grafton Regional Gallery.
GEM OF THE CLARENCE: The annual Soup Day to be held this Sunday is one of many popular events held at Grafton Regional Gallery.

A LEADING figure in the management of museums and galleries in NSW is in Grafton today for talks on the proposal to slash $300,000 in funding from Grafton Regional Gallery.

The CEO of Museums & Galleries NSW, Michael Rolfe, will meet with Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and acting general manager Ashley Lindsay for talks on ways to find alternatives to the cuts.

The proposal to cut the funding from 2018/19 is in a raft of planning documents on public exhibition to show how council plans to meet the State Government's Fit for the Future requirements.

The plans show how the council can cut more than $7 million in expenses and raise more than $7 million in rates revenue to erase a deficit of more than $15 million on the council balance sheet.

Mr Rolfe said he had concerns the council did not see the true value of the gallery to the community.

"Reading council's view that gallery funding was equivalent to a $20 cost for each visitor raised some concerns,” he said.

"Most people would understand the entity offers more to the community through its outreach programs and support for the Aboriginal community.”

He said the alternative equation gallery supporters arrived at of a three cents a day, or $12 a year, cost to everyone in the Clarence Valley was a truer reflection of the gallery's value.

"The gallery provides benefits to the whole community even if they don't actually visit,” Mr Rolfe said.

"It's the same with things like a swimming pool or a cricket oval. Not everyone uses them, but they provide value to the community.”

He said the cuts were also out of step with other regional galleries in NSW which were looking to expand services.

Mr Rolfe said it was likely the proposed cuts would cause the gallery to lose its regional status, which could lead to the loss of further funding from the State Government and sponsors.

Mr Rolfe said the council should accept some of the responsibility for the drop in visitor numbers from 54,000 in 2009 to 19,000 in 2014 because it mismanaged the lease of the gallery cafe and restaurant.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons agreed the management of the gallery cafe lease had not been handled well, but said council could not continue to pour money into the gallery.

"Over the past few years a drop in visitor numbers has been very apparent,” he said. "A business would not see that without trying to do something about it.”

