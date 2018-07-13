Coles, Woolies, Aldi in food recall

IN A food recall affecting all major retailers, Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have pulled packs of mushrooms from shelves due to safety fears.

The action follows a consumer alert issued Friday by producer Costa Mushrooms Exchange after it found chunks of plastic in some of its packs of sliced mushrooms.

The food recall notice states there is a "potential hazard" if the plastic pieces are swallowed.

The mushrooms are sold under the Woolworths and Coles brand in their respective stores and the Karidale Farm Fresh private label brand at Aldi. In independent stores and greengrocers the punnets are sold under the Costa Mushrooms name.

The recall affects products 200g, 375g and 500g packs sold in Tasmania, NSW, Victoria, the ACT and Queensland.

Mushroom producer Costa has withdrawn sliced mushrooms at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi stores

Customers should return the packs to the store of purchase for a refund.

In a statement Costa said: "Following discovery of damage to plastic rollers on a packaging line at its Victorian mushroom production facility, the Costa Mushroom category has issued a consumer alert advising that some punnets of sliced mushrooms could contain large pieces of white plastic, and that the product is being recalled.

"As soon as the issue was detected, even though there were no reported incidents, Costa advised food safety authorities of the intention to conduct a recall, and retailers were notified to withdraw the product from sale."

Costa has played down any safety fears: "While the probability of consumer impact is extremely low, and the large pieces of white inert plastic would be highly visible, consumers who have not used the sliced mushrooms are advised to return the product to the store of purchase to receive a full refund."

Punnets of sliced mushrooms affected have a best before or use by date of any time up to 19 July 2018.

The company said bagged sliced mushrooms sold under the Coles, Woolworths, Karidale (Aldi) or Costa brand were not affected.

Further information can be found at the Food Standards Australia New Zealand food recalls website.