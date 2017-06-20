Music a great aid for children and parents says expert

Grafton music therapist Kathy Butcher will conduct several workshops during the Parenting Festival.

MUSIC has power to calm the soothe a toddler's tanty, or so says Grafton music therapist Kathy Butcher, updating an oft misquoted line.

Ms Butcher said she would run several workhops to show mums and dads how music can be an aid to good parenting during the 12-day Parenting Festival, which began in the Clarence Valley on Monday.

Her Music Therapy - For Parents and 3-5 year olds will be held on Wednesday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, followed by Music Therapy - Parents and 6-8 year olds Wednesday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. On Track Community Programs, Gurehlgam, 18-26 Victoria St. Bookings essential as places are limited, please call 66424736

She said a highlight of the parenting festival this week will feature music therapy specifically designed for parents and babies on Thursday at the Grafton Community Centre.

"Families will have a hands on experience of using music with their child to promote play, praise, bonding, soothing and to have fun,” she said.

"Research supports that all children are 'wired' to respond to music. Music is superior in assisting with all the developmental milestones.”

Ms Butcher is a professional musician with more than 30 years' experience.

In 1986 she became the first female member of the Royal Australian Air Force Band based in Richmond NSW.

She completed her Master of Arts in Music Therapy in 1998 and is a registered music therapist with the Australian Music Therapy Association.

She has worked in private practice in a wide range of settings, from babies to aged care, working with people and children of all ages and special needs.

She is also a session leader for a nationally funded Early Intervention Project Sing & Grow established through Playgroup QLD.

Ms Butcher said if people want more information they could call her on 0432804615 or the Grafton Community function Centre.

The festival is presented by the Clarence Valley Council and more workshops can be found on their website.