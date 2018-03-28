Music brings community together for One Night Stand

Nathan Slade is behind a push for One Night Stand to come to Grafton.

IT'S ONLY one night, but it would mean an awful lot to the youth of the Clarence Valley.

Chef Nathan Slade has been quietly working behind the scenes with Clarence Youth Action's Jeremy Jablonski to make a bid for the Triple J One Night Stand. And when Clarence Valley Council officially pledged their support earlier this month, it was all systems go for Nathan.

"I just thought it would be a good thing to bring to Grafton,” he said.

"It's just a matter of waiting until Triple J make their short list, and then we go from there.

"It's not just about music, it's about putting Grafton on the map. This event will bring heaps of young people all across the country here.”

Nathan said an event like One Night Stand could be huge for the youth of the Clarence Valley. With mental health issues in our youth at the forefront of the communities mind, Nathan said a national music event could do a lot for the youth.

"I think that if we do something like this, promote Grafton and bring some more services to Grafton it will alleviate the problem” he said.

Triple J often fundraise for a particular charity or organisation in the town and Nathan said he's hoping if they come to Grafton, the youth of the Valley will see the money go towards them.

From here, it's a waiting game for the community.

"Music brings everyone together and it's a good medium that I don't think anyone is against,” he said.

Keep an eye out for the Facebook event for Grafton's bid so you can show your support.