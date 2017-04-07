Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Tonight
- The East Pointers with Tullara Connors + Velour, 7.30pm, Eatonsville Hall.
- Just Friends, 7.45pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Inside Outlaw, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Pistol Whipped, 8.30pm in the bar, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Deb Webber psychic medium 7pm/Who's Charlie 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Services Club.
- Open Mic Night, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Dean Dee, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Ambrosia, 8pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Dirty River, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
Saturday
- McKenzie, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Live Entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Stunned Mullets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Matt Devitt Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Dean Dee, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Money Shot, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Tony J King, Jack Botts, Sam Fletcher, Iluka Bowls Club.
- Youth Week Musical Festival, 4.30-11pm, Grafton Racecourse.
Sunday
- Mixed Bangers and Sizzling Mallets, 4pm, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- Monthly Hit of Country with special guest Glenn Jones, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Maclean Music Club, 1pm in the Dining Room, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Red River, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Darryl James, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dan Doon, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Bent Bridge Film Festival, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Harvey, Sutherland and Bermuda plus Aka Lui and Salty DJs, 4pm, Cafe Leche, Yamba.
Coming soon
- April 13: Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- April 22: Blood Sweat and Beers w/ Angry Anderson, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 22: City at Midnight, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- April 23: Forces of War, 2pm, Saraton Theatre.
- April 27: Kulturithmik's Cuban Salsa, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- April 28: Michael Harvey, Pacific Hotel Yamba.