23°
News

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Lesley Apps
| 7th Apr 2017 10:45 AM
Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.
Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tonight

  • The East Pointers with Tullara Connors + Velour, 7.30pm, Eatonsville Hall.
  • Just Friends, 7.45pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Inside Outlaw, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Pistol Whipped, 8.30pm in the bar, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Deb Webber psychic medium 7pm/Who's Charlie 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Services Club.
  • Open Mic Night, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Dean Dee, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Ambrosia, 8pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Dirty River, Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Saturday

  • McKenzie, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Live Entertainment, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Stunned Mullets, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Matt Devitt Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Dean Dee, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Money Shot, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Tony J King, Jack Botts, Sam Fletcher, Iluka Bowls Club.
  • Youth Week Musical Festival, 4.30-11pm, Grafton Racecourse.

Sunday

  • Mixed Bangers and Sizzling Mallets, 4pm, Grafton Regional Gallery.
  • Monthly Hit of Country with special guest Glenn Jones, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1pm in the Dining Room, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Red River, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Darryl James, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dan Doon, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Bent Bridge Film Festival, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Harvey, Sutherland and Bermuda plus Aka Lui and Salty DJs, 4pm, Cafe Leche, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • April 13: Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • April 22: Blood Sweat and Beers w/ Angry Anderson, Grafton District Services Club.
  • April 22: City at Midnight, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • April 23: Forces of War, 2pm, Saraton Theatre.
  • April 27: Kulturithmik's Cuban Salsa, Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • April 28: Michael Harvey, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

A RETIRED Grafton man has plans to buy his dream motorbike after winning the $100,000 first prize prize.

Water woes after consumption charge increase

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Hogan calls for Foreign Aid to be temporarily suspended

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

"I believe charity should begin at home"

WARNING: Is the 2017 flood the 'new normal'?

Heavy flood water tears through the Lismore CBD.

Weather experts discuss the possibility of a 20 year "wet cycle".

Local Partners

Learning about sexual health gets interesting

HOW many oranges can you fit in a condom? Fifteen, as one group discovered during the Youth Week Hump Day Amazing Race.

Water woes after consumption charge increase

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Don't miss famous psychic medium Deb Webber's extraordinary live show

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

An absolute standout at Woombah in its price range

77 Emu Drive, Woombah 2469

House 3 2 1 $439,000

This family home is positioned perfectly to capture the easterly morning rays of the sun. Located near Iluka in the Woombah area you will be able to experience a...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Farm Acreage With Waterfront

425 Tullymorgan Road, Lawrence 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $479,000

425 Tullymorgan Road offers 230 acres (approx), 3 bedroom home, large shed, cattle yards, access to Broad Water Creek and a 27 meg water licence. The 230 acres...

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!