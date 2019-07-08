Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

8th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope on Monday, with six deaths to be examined over the course of the week. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame will preside over the hearings which will be held at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe from Monday.

The inquest will examine the deaths of Diana Nguyen, Joseph Nguyen Binh Pham, Callum Brosnan, Joshua Gerard Tam and Alexandra Ross-King at NSW festivals between September 2018 and January 2019.

Their deaths will be considered alongside the death of Hoang Tran - known to his family as Nathan - who died after attending Knockout Circuz in December 2017.

The inquest is set to run all this week with further hearing dates possible.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks music festival

Top Stories

    League commentator arrested mid-call

    premium_icon League commentator arrested mid-call

    Crime POLICE arrested a veteran rugby league commentator mid-call during a Group 2 match.

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 30 - 6 July 2019

    IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 8

    Ballina council worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    premium_icon Ballina council worker's bid for compo after fatal crash

    News He was left with "catastrophic injuries” from the crash