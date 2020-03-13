Music returns to bushfire ravaged communities

HIGH NOTE: The Resound Bushfire Appeal donated around 40 instruments to musicians in Nymboida last weekend.

THE music has been returned to fire-affected communities across the Clarence with a special visit last weekend uniting musicians with their most valued possessions.

After the devastation of the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, musician Rachel Hocking wanted to play a part in the recovery in reuniting musicians with the instruments that had been lost.

Last weekend, Nymboida was a stop along an 1800km journey from Grafton to Taree through bushfire affected communities returning the music to those hardest hit.

Some 40 instruments from electronic keyboards, clarinets, drums, guitars and recorders that had been applied for on the Resound Bushfire Appeal website by bushfire victims were tracked down from donators across the country and handed over to their new owner.

"There were lots of tears," Ms Hocking said.

From what I could see there are people that are really struggling and its quite tough for them."

"We were bringing a little bit of a release. Some of the people didn't expect to see their instrument again."

The organisation takes applications from musicians detailing exactly what they need, their experience and their style and set out to find the perfect match with a donated instrument before uniting them.

"It's quite tricky because we had to know a bit about musician, what they need and what style they're used to playing," Ms Hocking said.

"So it normally takes a couple of phone calls sorting all of that out."

Demand is growing once again after the first drop off to the Clarence last week and Ms Hocking said she hoped to be back soon with more donations.

"We're preparing for another drop at the south coast, all the way down to Mallacoota… since those deliveries around Nymboida there's been more applications so another delivery will run in a couple of months or so."

Ms Hocking appealed to anyone in need of an instrument to visit the website and apply and for anyone with something to donate to the cause to do the same.