Music star reveals frightening health battle

World famous DJ Calvin Harris has recalled the moment he was rushed to hospital and saved by doctors when his heart stopped in 2014.

The 36-year-old Scottish musician, real name Adam Wiles, reflected on his "interesting" year on Tuesday night, telling fans on Twitter he was resuscitated in the ER after his heart suddenly stopped.

The frightening incident led to Harris pulling out of major performances that year.

In November 2014, Harris cancelled live shows including an appearance at the MTV European Music Awards, revealing he was suffering from "some heart problems".

At the time, he gave just 24-hours notice, tweeting: "No EMAs for me this weekend. Got some heart problems. Heading home to see if it can be fixed x."

On Tuesday night, the Sweet Nothing hit maker went into further detail about his health issues for the first time while responding to a video posted by a fan of his high energy DJ sets back in 2014.

He posted: "Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER."

The DJ was later diagnosed with arrhythmia, a problem with the heart's rhythm that led to him giving up alcohol.

That year, the star reached number one with his track 'Summer', and released his fourth studio album, Motion, which debuted at number two in the UK and number five in the US.

A few months later, he struck up a headline-grabbing romance with Taylor Swift.

The superstar couple were loved up for nearly two years and were constantly telling the world how much they adored each other until May 2016 when they very publicly split.

Speaking to British GQ after the break up, Harris said he struggled with the public's obsession with the reasons why they split.

"It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," Harris said.

"The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense."

The two music superstars split after 15 months together. Picture: BackGrid.

He went on to discuss his infamous Twitter rant about Swift, when news broke that the 26-year-old singer wrote Harris and Rihanna's summer hit, 'This Is What You Came For,' under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, when the two were still a couple.

"Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," he tweeted at the time, before going on to call out her relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston.

"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do."

Harris later called his Twitter take-down "completely the wrong instinct."

According to the Daily Mail, Harris is currently dating US model, Aarika Wolf

Since quitting alcohol due to his heart scare, Harris said his health has improved drastically.

"Things are a bit less fun but haven't had an arrhythmia since 2014," he tweeted in 2018.

"Wouldn't dream of encouraging anyone to drink two bottles a night and live off the baker - got me in a right old state."

He also previously told the BBC he quit booze for his mental health.

"I stopped drinking because it actually was making me ill. It was affecting my brain in the worst way," he said.

Originally published as Music star reveals frightening health battle