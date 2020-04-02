Menu
The image on the website homepage of Clarence Valley Conservatorium, who are continuing the majority of their activities online.
News

Music to students’ as ears as lessons go online

Adam Wills, Director Clarence Valley Conservatorium
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
WE’RE all living in a different world right now – and we don’t know when things will get back to normal.

At the Conservatorium, all lessons in schools have ended and have moved to online lessons, group lessons and ensembles have been suspended and many of our individual lessons have moved online too.

The Conservatorium building is closed with the exception of students and their families coming in for lessons.

Our tutors are doing great work delivering video lessons – a platform entirely unused by CVCon up until this point - we thank all our students for their patience as we transition over 500 students onto video lessons.

We are making plans for this to be in effect for many weeks to come and are looking forward to rolling out some of our group classes over video in the early weeks of next term too.

That being said, now could be a good time for children at home to take up a lesson to help with their daily routine.

There are lesson availabilities for all instruments, so contact the Conservatorium by email cvcon@cvcon.com.au, phone 6643 3555 or Facebook.

clarence valley conservatorium cvcon music lessons
