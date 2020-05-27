Musical journey only just begun

BACK in July 2018 Djagali Gorogo-Rawson a then 17-year-old descendant of the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr, Dunghutti Nations, from Upper Copmanhurst was interviewed for a Daily Examiner article to highlight the success he has enjoyed the alternative rock online charts on SoundCloud.

Two years later, after gaining his HSC from the Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School at Tamworth, Djagali returned to Grafton to complete the Sound Production Certificate III course at Grafton TAFE. He is currently completing the Certificate IV in Sound Production and considering undertaking the Diploma course once he is finished.

At the same time, Djagali continues to forge ahead as a musical artist and his work can now be found on both Spotify and Apple Music as well as SoundCloud. He has linked up with a US music producer to produce some amazing collaborations musically.

Djagali 's dream to be a successful artist both in the studio and in front of a live audience has not changed in the last two years. In fact he welcomes opportunities to share his musical talents with audiences. Anyone wanting to checkout Djagali's music just needs to Google Lil Lovesick and they will find access to listen on the music platforms mentioned previously (Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud). Good Luck Djagali with your musical career.

