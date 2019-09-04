Muslim speaker extends open invite to Valley community

A LEADING Islamic spokesman will share insights into his religion during a visit to Grafton as part of concerted efforts locally to promote multiculturalism.

Ali Kadri (pictured), who describes himself as a "social cohesion activist”, will speak at the Headspace-sponsored event at 59 Duke St on International Peace Day - September 21.

Mr Kadri is spokesman for the Islamic Council of Queensland and features in the SBS series Mosque Next Door. His invitation was the brainchild of Inclusive Clarence, a coalition led by Grafton Chamber of Commerce and LOETUS (Language Other than English Together with Us).

"One of the objectives was to educate and change attitudes to promote cultural diversity,” LOETUS chairwoman Rathi Ramanathan said.

"With that objective in mind, why not invite somebody who has been such a force in terms of social cohesiveness in the country on World Peace Day?”

The event is aimed to give local people a better understanding of the world's second largest religion and its 1.9 billion followers.

"People who don't know about Muslims or who have never met a Muslim might be shocked at how similar all of our stories and lives are,” Mr Kadri has said.

Ms Ramanathan said the free event was open to anyone who "wants to understand a little bit more about Islam”.

"I know Muslims who live in Grafton have had people ask them about Islam since Christchurch,” she said.

"I just felt that given there's some keenness to understand a bit more about Islam, this is part of ongoing activities to normalise cultural understanding.

"It's about promoting the idea of multiculturalism, which is about respecting other cultures, not assimilation.”

Inclusive Clarence is a member of the regional advisory council of Multicultural NSW.

More details about Mr Kadri's upcoming visit are outlined in Janelle Brown's regular column Giinagay Jinggiwahla on page 23.